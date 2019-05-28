Who got the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent season premiere?

The Golden Buzzer for America’s Got Talent is what every act aspires to receive during the auditions.

Every act that receives a Golden Buzzer advances straight to the live shows, where America votes on each performance.

Each of the four judges and the host gets to use the Golden Buzzer once during the auditions. Sometimes, the panel will even have a guest judge, extending the Golden Buzzer to an additional act.

There are two new judges for AGT Season 14, as Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union have replaced Mel B and Heidi Klum on the panel.

Terry Crews has stepped in as the host in place of Tyra Banks, so the show certainly has a new feel this year.

Impressive AGT season premiere

Even though only one act can receive the Golden Buzzer on a given night, the AGT season premiere was packed with remarkable performances.

One such act was 15-year-old Sophie Pecora, who gave an emotional performance for the crowd. The bullied teen could be in the running to win this season.

Magician Eric Chien also impressed the judges with his close-up magic, to which he received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

He might be better than Shin Lim, who was extremely innovative with his performances during the 2018 AGT season.

Who got Golden Buzzer on AGT premiere?

Kodi Lee gave America everything it wanted and more at the end of the episode. His full performance is shown below, which earned a Golden Buzzer from new judge Gabrielle Union.

He showed that anything is possible and he is certainly an act that people are going to be talking about for a while to come.

It looks like @Kodileerocks just proved to the world that talent is limitless! #AGTPremiere pic.twitter.com/a6MhFICxGq — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 29, 2019

That’s it for the America’s Got Talent Week 1 recap. The show will return for another two hours of auditions next week.

Who will be the next act to receive the AGT Golden Buzzer? Can someone do even better than Kodi Lee? Tune in to find out.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.