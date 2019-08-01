Who goes home on Big Brother tonight? Vote already set

A new Eviction Ceremony will decide who goes home on Big Brother next. The stage is already set, with the final nominees for the week revealed during the Wednesday night episode.

On Thursday night, the BB21 cast will decide whether to evict Sam Smith or Kathryn Dunn. That might seem to indicate that the decision hasn’t already been made, but they already have a plan in place.

When Holly Allen became the Head of Household, she immediately put a plan in motion to either get Nick Maccarone or Sam out of the game. Her primary target was Nick, but when he won the Power of Veto, she simply adjusted her course of action.

Who goes home on Big Brother tonight?

There was a lot of maneuvering shown during the last episode, with a number of segments hinting that the BB21 cast hadn’t decided on whether to evict Sam or Kathryn (the replacement nominee).

Breaking it down, Analyse Talavera, Jackson Michie, Jack Matthews, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco, and Jessica Milagros are already prepared to evict Sam. That’s more than enough votes to get it done, even if Nick, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg prefer to keep Sam around.

With just 12 houseguests left playing the game, it only takes five votes to decide who goes home on Big Brother tonight. It means the Six Shooters alliance controls every aspect of the Eviction Ceremony as long as they stick together. While there are cracks forming in the foundation of that group, they won’t break up yet.

What time is Big Brother on tonight?

The August 1 episode of the show begins at 9/8c on CBS. Episode 17 is a one-hour installment and Sam Smith will be the fifth evicted houseguest for the summer 2019 season. Make sure to tune in to find out more about the Big Brother Field Trip and America’s Vote.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.