Who gets voted off Big Brother tonight? Season 21, Episode 14 preview

Big Brother Season 21, Episode 14 is going to have a very pivotal Eviction Ceremony. There is a lot riding on what takes place to close out the episode, with the potential of a surprise awaiting the CBS viewers.

Who gets voted off Big Brother tonight?

The final nominees for eviction are Isabella Wang and Jack Matthews. One of them will be going home during the July 25 episode of Big Brother 21. There are still a few questions about how it will play out, though.

Many live feed subscribers have already accepted that Bella is about to get sent home. There just seems to be too much working against Bella remaining in the game, and even Cliff Hogg appears unready to vote to keep her around.

What happens with a tie vote during Eviction Ceremony?

If there is a 5-5 tie in the vote, Cliff will make a tiebreaker vote. He has already promised Christie Murphy that he would then send Bella home in that situation. But is that really the best move for his game?

There are 10 people with votes and they are Jackson Michie, Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, Christie, Holly Allen, Nick Maccarone, Sam Smith, Nicole Anthony, Jessica Milagros, and Kathryn Dunn. In other words, Bella may have had the support if she had worked hard enough to get it.

Emotions are high heading into tonight's live eviction. Buckle up and get ready for a wild ride starting at 9/8c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/h3hGiGPTAt #BB21 pic.twitter.com/b50AlfbjOp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 25, 2019

Bella made several mistakes along the way, including confiding in Jackson that Cliff might save her in a tie vote. It was a huge mistake because Jackson wants her gone.

Jackson has also stated that he may throw a rouge vote out there so that he can lie again and blame Nicole for it. In that circumstance, it sure sounds like he is confident that Bella is going to easily be evicted.

Make sure to tune in at 9/8c on July 25 to find out for sure who gets voted off Big Brother tonight. After that, make sure to turn on the live feeds to watch the Endurance Challenge.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.