New episodes of The Walking Dead are coming back very soon. The return of Season 10 is now less than a month away, even if it seems like the show has been off AMC for a long time.

The fall finale — which served as the ending to the first half of Season 10 — ended on a pretty big cliffhanger for most of the main characters. It also set the stage for Michonne’s final scenes on the show.

It’s a sad realization that actress Danai Gurira has already finished filming her final episodes as Michonne — starting the countdown to when she heads to work on other projects.

For fans of The Walking Dead that didn’t already know it, Gurira previously announced that Season 10 would be her final one for the show. It has given way to numerous rumors about how the writers will deal with that.

The Whisperers War is coming

There is going to be a lot of drama in the final eight episodes of Season 10. The primary plot points will all revolve around how the survivors decide to finally fight back against Alpha, Beta, and the rest of the Whisperers.

A lot of people on the show are going to die in the second half, but there are a lot of questions about how that will play out. Some of them include who will kill Alpha, who will kill Beta, and what is Maggie’s role in everything?

Keep your eyes open, citizen, and don't forget to do your part. #TWD pic.twitter.com/UnutxFMQBb — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 13, 2020

When is The Walking Dead coming back in 2020?

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on AMC. This is considered Season 10b, with eight episodes left to air during the winter and spring.

It almost seems like it will become a race to the Season 10 finale, where a lot of blood is expected to be spilled on the screen. All of the build-up from the eight episodes this fall will finally lead to some big payoffs for AMC viewers.

Viewers should also expect AMC to begin an official countdown to when Michonne’s final episode will air. We previously reported on some theories about that, but the answers haven’t been revealed by the writers just yet.

What we do know is that there is a lot of ground left to cover and that Negan is going to get a lot of screentime as the Season 10 episodes tick off the calendar.

Since there is still roughly a month until the Walking Dead Season 10b premiere, it also means that there is a lot of time to re-watch the 10a episodes so that they are fresh in your minds.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC this winter.