Who kills Alpha in The Walking Dead comics? Will show shake things up?

The question of who kills Alpha in The Walking Dead could end up having a different answer for the comics and the AMC television show. Some stories get changed a bit in the interpretation of the source material for the small screen.

One thing that has already changed quite a bit, is the death of Carol. In the comics, Carol died before the story evolved past the prison. She wasn’t around to meet Negan, Alpha, or Beta.

It could even become very interesting to see how the writers decide to kill Beta when the time comes. The comics introduced one storyline, but there are so many other ways he could now perish on the show.

But back to Alpha, who is played by Samantha Morton on the show. Her story could definitely see some changes. A longstanding rumor is that Carol will be the one to kill her, which would be much different from what took place in the TWD comics.

Pig Roast: Whisperer style #TWD pic.twitter.com/H2FQNtUMig — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 11, 2019

Who kills Alpha in The Walking Dead comics?

In the comic books, it is Negan that kills Alpha. He figures out a way to get close to the leader of the Whisperers and he puts her down. It was a shocking moment from the comic books that might just play out on the AMC show as well.

This could be something that sets up nicely within the story, as Negan pretends to join the Whisperers, only to have it turn out that he was playing a role. In the comics, Negan decapitates Alpha to bring an end to her run.

Additionally, once Alpha has been killed in The Walking Dead comics, it is Beta that steps into the leadership role. While he states that there will be no new Alpha, he basically becomes the leader of the group.

So, will Negan Kill Alpha on The Walking Dead? It certainly seems possible after what has happened in the last few episodes. But that would also take away the revenge storyline that seems to be playing out with Carol.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.