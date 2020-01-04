The Walking Dead spoilers: Michonne’s final episodes approach

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10 have always included Michonne leaving the cast. It’s the worst kept secret for the AMC show this year, as actress Danai Gurira is moving on to other things.

Michonne’s final episodes have already been filmed, and rumors are floating around that Season 10, Episode 12 will be her last appearance. If that information is correct, we only have four more episodes before she is gone.

When Season 10 returns, Michonne is going to still be with Virgil, the man she took a boat ride with at the end of the fall finale. Can he be trusted?

In the first image released for the new episode, which is shown below, he is trailing her in the scene, suggesting she trusts him enough to do that.

Here’s your first look image of Michonne in the back half of #TheWalkingDead Season 10 (and no, she’s not holding a lightsaber) pic.twitter.com/2WYKkD9Cc7 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 31, 2019

There are still some fans who are frustrated about Michonne leaving Judith Grimes behind to go on an expedition like this one, especially with the Whisperers posing such an imminent threat.

In fact, some of those fans are still posting to social media about it as well, where some of them even reference R.J. (Rick Grimes Jr.).

Michonne would have never left Judith like that to go with a stranger somewhere. Totally out of character. The season started good but then it ended up a mess. Hopefully it'll get back to what season 9 was. — Nicole (@omygoditsnicole) January 1, 2020

Sorry, I cannot believe that Michonne ran out on Judith and RG. What is wrong with her head? — RebeccaFinley (@RebeccaFinley1) December 31, 2019

I can’t believe she left Judith & RJ behind – seems like bad parenting — Thad Graham (@GrahamThad) November 25, 2019

Is AMC teasing fans with The Walking Dead spoilers?

The image that has been released with Michonne and Virgil in it isn’t necessarily part of Season 10, Episode 9. That’s the next episode that will air when the show returns, but there is no guarantee that Danai Gurira even has a scene in it. Could this all be a huge tease?

Also, with the rumors out there that Episode 12 is the last time we will see Michonne, could that be the only time that viewers get to see her in the back end of Season 10?

Will viewers not see her for the first three episodes of Season 10b? That would certainly build up the suspense.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c on AMC.

It will begin a run of new episodes that include the Whisperer War, new scenes with Negan, the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and the curtain call for the character of Michonne. We may all have to tune in to learn for sure how it all plays out.

