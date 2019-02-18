What to watch while waiting for new episodes of your favorite CW shows

The Arrowverse will return to The CW in early March. Pic credit: The CW

Most of the line-up on The CW including the Arrowverse, Supernatural, and Riverdale are off for at least a week or two. So what’s a fan to do with all that free time?

Here we recommend some quick binges to get through the hiatus.

If You Miss the Arrowverse and Black Lightning

If you’re a fan of The CW’s DC superhero line-up, which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, you’re in luck. There are a ton of superhero shows available across the different streaming networks.

In fact, on Friday, Netflix unveiled its latest super-offering, The Umbrella Academy, about a group of super-powered siblings trying to prevent the apocalypse.

At just 10 episodes, this is an easy binge to fit in before the shows return in the first full week of March

Other options, especially if you love the grittiness of Arrow, are Netflix’s Marvel shows. If you haven’t watched them yet Daredevil, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones are particularly worth your time. But each of these is at least two 13-episode seasons in length, so they make for a more ambitious binge.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you might also like The Runaways, a show about superhero teens who band together to take on their evil parents. It’s another 10-episode binge.

Finally, if you want to stay in the world of DC, new DC-dedicated streaming service DC Universe offers the 11-episode Titans. It’s another superhero team-up, this one fronted by Batman sidekick, Robin.

If You Miss Supernatural

There are a lot of shows that would fill the Supernatural-shaped hole in fans’ hearts, but few that are limited to just a season or two. Fortunately, there are at least a couple of options.

If you love Supernatural, but miss its earlier seasons when it was a lot scarier, try The Haunting of Hill House. This 10-episode Netflix series is about another family’s encounter with the supernatural and the toll it takes on them.

Another good alternative is Netflix’s Crazyhead, a hilarious and quick six-episode romp about two girls who decide to fight demons only they can see.

Finally, if you’re fascinated by all the lore that inspires the stories of Supernatural, take in a few episodes of Amazon Prime’s Lore. Each stand-alone episode focuses on a different monster story and its real-life origins.

If You Miss Riverdale, Charmed, or Dynasty

While these three shows are quite different, our recommendations for them overlap.

Number one on our list is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Not only does the show come from the same source material as Riverdale, but the two shows also share a creator as well. And if you like witchcraft and/or family drama, this series has that too.

While new batches of episodes for this show are expected later this year, right now, Netflix has a concise 11 episodes available.

Another option, especially for Riverdale and Dynasty lovers is YOU. This dark stalker drama is chockful of twisty, turny goodness, while offering a fascinating deconstruction of our modern world.

If you’re an HBO Go subscriber, another one to check out is Big Little Lies, a drama about what lies beneath the surface of a supposedly perfect small town. The series is coming back for a second season, but season 1 consists of a brief seven episodes.

If You Miss Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is gone for over a month, but this musical dramedy is a hard one to replace. Fortunately, we have a couple ideas.

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features a similar fizzy energy, and like Rebecca Bunch, Miriam Maisel is a fun and unique heroine.

Unlike Rebecca Bunch, Miriam Maisel is a little too perfect. However, the show zips along at such a brisk pace that’s often easy to overlook, especially in the series’ first season. And at just 18 episodes (eight in season 1 and 10 in season 2), this one is an easy watch.

If you miss the female camaraderie of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, you might enjoy Netflix’s GLOW, a comedy about the start of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It may sound ridiculous on paper, but the show is a heartfelt, hilarious treat. At only 2 10-episodes seasons, you’ll be left wanting more.

Do you have other recommendations for shows to binge before the CW line-up returns? Share them in the comments.