Supernatural, Arrow, and others are off this week. When do they come back?

Supernatural is among The CW shows that are off this week. Pic credit: The CW

Supernatural, the many shows of the Arrowverse, and several other CW series aren’t airing this week. So when can you expect to see your favorites again?

When will The CW shows return?

The three Arrowverse shows the network is currently running, along with Black Lightning, are taking a two week hiatus and will be returning in early March.

Supergirl will return on Sunday, March 3, Arrow and Black Lightning will be back on Monday, March 4, and The Flash will rush back on Tuesday, March 5.

After its 300th episode, Supernatural is taking a whole month off. It will be back for episode number 301 on Thursday, March 7

If you’re a fan of Riverdale you’ll get a new episode even sooner. The show is taking a short break and is returning on Wednesday, February 27, along with the high school football show, All American.

If The CW’s latest reboots are your jam, you’ll be happy to know Roswell, New Mexico will be back on Tuesday, February 26. You’ll have to wait a little longer for Charmed, which will return on Sunday, March 3.

The soap opera Dynasty will be taking a slightly longer break, until Friday, March 15. And Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be gone for a grueling month-and-a-half, but will finally make its return on Friday, April 5.

The CW Schedule

Here’s a summary of the return dates for all the CW shows that won’t be airing this week:

Tuesday. February 26: Roswell, New Mexico

Wednesday, February 27: Riverdale & All American

Sunday, March 3: Supergirl & Charmed

Monday, March 4: Arrow & Black Lightning

Tuesday March 5: The Flash

Thursday, March 7: Supernatural

Friday, March 15: Dynasty

Friday, April 5: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend