What time does Big Brother come on tonight? Big Brother air time shifts

Big Brother comes on tonight at a different time than it has so far this season. The Big Brother air time shift is due to the introduction of Love Island to the network, which has taken over the 8/7c time slot on CBS.

The good news for viewers is that CBS and the production team will now return to a very familiar schedule for the reality competition show. It also dictates that there won’t be any more Tuesday night episodes this summer.

What time does Big Brother come on tonight?

The episode for Wednesday, July 10 begins at 9/8c on CBS. It’s an hour later, which isn’t too bad when considering how much some shows on the network get moved around the schedule. This might be where the big earthquake is finally shown to viewers.

Season 21, Episode 7 is going to cover who won the Power of Veto and what took place at the Veto Ceremony. It’s an important episode, as the fates of Jessica Milagros and Kemi Faknule are at stake.

During Episode 6, it was revealed that Head of Household Jack Matthews had nominated Kemi and Jessica for eviction. He really wants to send Kemi to Camp Comeback as soon as he can.

Jack also won the Chaos Power, which could allow him to shake up a future Veto Meeting. When the players are picked to play in a future Veto Competition, Jack can cancel them out and make the house redraw using his Chaos Power.

Camp Comeback recap on Big Brother 21

As a quick reminder, the first four evicted houseguests get sent to Camp Comeback. It is an isolated room on the second floor that mimics the old Have-Not Room. Ovi Kabir and David Alexander currently live there. Once four people have joined the camp, there will be a competition to allow one of them to return to the game.

Make sure to tune in to the next two episodes of the show. Keep in mind that the Big Brother air time for Thursday night has also shifted, as it moves from 8/7c back to 9/8c on CBS. That begins with the July 11 episode.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.