What is Survivor Season 40 start date? Return of show in winter 2020

The Survivor Season 40 start date is now a hot topic with the previous installment coming to a close. The winter 2020 episodes can’t arrive soon enough, though, especially with some of the big names on the cast.

CBS is expected to heavily promote the season that will feature only former winners, but they have already released the Season 40 start date a little early so people can start looking forward to it.

When does Survivor return on CBS?

Following the Season 39 finale, the next new episode of Survivor will air on Wednesday, February 12. The premiere will be two hours long so that viewers can get a good feel for the 20 returning cast members.

There are going to be a lot of new rules and twists to what is basically an All-Stars version of the reality competition show. One of the rumors states that there is a $2 million prize for the winner, which would be an increase from the typical $1 million prize from each season.

Once CBS reveals the sneak peek that will be used to tease the Survivor Season 40 start date, it is going to seem like a long time until that next new episode. Waiting nearly two months is going to be torture for viewers who want to begin cheering on some of their favorite cast members from past seasons.

Filming has already been completed for most of Season 40, so everyone is back home from the latest adventure. The Season 40 winner hasn’t been settled yet, though, as that will take place during the Reunion Show this spring. Hopefully, CBS decides to go back to a live presentation, which isn’t what they are doing for Season 39.

Make sure to tune in for the Season 39 finale on CBS to see the first official footage for the next season. It will be released online a bit later, but this will be the first place to catch a glimpse of these 20 Survivor legends in action.

Survivor Season 40 will air Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.