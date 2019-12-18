Survivor Season 40 cast: Winners at War describes new theme

The Survivor Season 40 cast is about to take center stage. On Wednesday night, the Survivor 39 finale will take place on CBS, closing the book on a drama-filled installment of the show.

Once Island of the Idols reveals it’s winner, it will be time for the network to start heavily promoting Winners at War. That’s the rumored name for the show that the Survivor Season 40 cast is playing on. It also describes what is taking place.

For fans who have been paying attention, it’s not a surprise that the next season of the show is only going to feature past winners. It’s a new way to present an All-Stars version of the show and bring in viewers who may have cheered on one of these people during a previous season.

Host Jeff Probst is going to be teasing CBS viewers with some early footage and likely a long sneak peek at what will take place during Season 40. Many of the names and faces will be very familiar and it’s going to be exciting to see who has what it takes to win a season where everyone has won before.

Survivor Season 40 cast

We previously reported that the names of the cast members were revealed online. Fan site Inside Survivor has done a great job of keeping fans updated on what’s going on and that includes confirming who is a part of the Survivor Season 40 cast.

Excited for Wednesday’s Survivor Season 40 promo, oh yeah, and Season 39 finale.#season40allwinners pic.twitter.com/HnFy0H6HWt — Dr. Mike Zahalsky (@MikeZahalsky) December 13, 2019

Below are the names that were advertised as part of it, but we should add a note that CBS has not officially confirmed them, yet. That should come on Wednesday evening.

The Winners at War tribes are also revealed below.

Tribe 1:

Amber Mariano

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Nick Wilson

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Sarah Lacina

Sophie Clarke

Tony Vlachos

Tyson Apostol

Wendell Holland

Yul Kwon

Tribe 2:

Adam Klein

Ben Driebergen

Danni Boatwright

Denise Stapley

Ethan Zohn

Jeremy Collins

Michele Fitzgerald

Natalie Anderson

Parvati Shallow

Rob Mariano

The winter 2020 Survivor season premiere takes place on Wednesday, February 12. Expect the network to heavily advertise ahead of time, so there will be a lot of advance notice.

Survivor Season 40 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c beginning in February 2020 on CBS.