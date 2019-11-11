Who is on the Survivor Season 40 cast of former winners?

The Survivor Season 40 cast is a veritable who’s who from the past. It’s a battle among past winners of the show, where everyone is competing for some new bragging rights.

It’s hard to believe that the show has already aired 38 complete seasons in the United States — with Season 39 currently airing Wednesday nights on CBS.

Having Season 40 on the horizon is exciting news, especially since the network just revealed the official start date. That news has created some additional buzz for the show, even as the fall 2019 season plays out.

There are going to be a lot of substories worth paying close attention to during the spring 2020 season, especially since there is a husband and wife among the 20 new cast members. For die-hard fans of the show, it might be easy to predict which duo we are talking about.

Who is on the Survivor Season 40 cast?

There are 10 men and 10 women participating as part of the Survivor Season 40 cast. They are some of the best-known winners of past seasons, including one man who keeps getting invited back.

It’s important to point out that the list below hasn’t been confirmed by CBS yet, so it’s still considered a likely rumor until that verification comes through. But it’s a pretty good looking list.

The male cast members are rumored to be Ethan John, Yul Kwon, Rob Mariano, Tyson Apostol, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Wendell Holland, and Nick Wilson.

The ladies are rumored to be Amber Mariano, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Danni Boatwright, Parvati Shallow, Sophie Clarke, Kim Spradlin, Denise Stapley, Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, and Sarah Lacina.

If you didn’t already notice, the married couple is Rob and Amber, two competitors that met during a season of the show (that Amber won) and later got married.

The website Inside Survivor has posted confirmation of the list that we have shared here, with the site additionally stating that the name of the new season is Survivor: Winners at War. It sounds very exciting!

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.