Survivor Season 40 release date: We now know start date of All-Stars

The Survivor Season 40 release date was just announced by CBS. This is huge news for the network and fans that have been excitedly looking forward to it.

As part of the 40th season of the reality competition show, CBS is doing a version of All-Stars. Quite a few former winners are going to be back, battling for the title of the ultimate survivor.

This is a hotly-anticipated season of the show, especially with some of the names that have already been unearthed as being part of the Survivor 40 cast.

When is Survivor Season 40 release date?

CBS just released a tease of all the shows that will be coming this winter and spring. It’s an interesting list, including a new season of Criminal Minds, the return of MacGyver, and the new installment of Survivor.

The video below also gives a peek at some of the new shows that will be premiering soon. The big news for Survivor fans is that the first episode of the spring 2020 season will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

The Tribe has spoken… Get ready for the two-hour premiere of #Survivor Season 40 on Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c! https://t.co/0B7GwZyCnG pic.twitter.com/X9o5QgKtcn — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 11, 2019

Who are the Survivor 40 cast members?

Some of the women participating in the All-Stars season include Amber Mariano, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Natalie Anderson, and Parvati Shallow.

As for the men, some of the notable participants include Tyson Apostol, Wendell Holland, Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano, and Yul Kwon.

Every Survivor 40 cast member has won the show before. Some of them are from the distant past of the show, while some are from more recent seasons. There is even a two-time winner, as Sandra tries to take home another cash prize.

There are a few Survivor rumors floating around that the prize for this special season is going to be $2 million. That’s double what has been awarded during the regular seasons and an incentive for all of these people to come back and play the game again.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.