Survivor finale night has arrived for Island of the Idols cast

It’s Survivor finale night and CBS viewers are soon going to learn the name of the Season 39 winner.

A lot of drama surrounds this season and Island of the Idols has shifted how the final three hours of the show will be presented. The Reunion Show is going to be pre-taped earlier on Wednesday to avoid any live television issues.

Cast member Dan Spilo was removed from the show, which stemmed from unwanted touching that he was accused of by castaways and the production team. He recently issued a statement about it, but he won’t be on the Reunion Show.

Kellee Kim will be on hand, possibly giving her another chance to address what took place on the show. She issued her own statement, which included noting that other cast members had apologized to her for their own actions.

Survivor Season 39 finale

The Survivor season finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 18. The first two hours will be episodic in nature, as the final five castaways battle it out for a spot in the final vote.

This is typically how things are done at the beginning of finale night, with the Tribal Councils becoming even more dramatic as the cast tries to figure out who will be sitting in front of the jury to be judged.

Toward the end of the second hour, the jury will get to ask the finalists questions and host Jeff Probst will collect the votes. These votes are for the winner of the $1 million prize and they will be taken back to the studio for the Reunion Show.

The reunion of the Season 39 cast takes place in the third hour, but this time it is being pre-taped by CBS and show producers. It will be where the cast talks about everything that happened this season and when Jeff will let the audience know who has been named the Season 39 winner.

Following the revelation of the winner, it will be time for a sneak peek at what fans can expect from Season 40 of the show. This is going to be a big one, as they brought back only former winners to compete in a ramped up version of the show.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.