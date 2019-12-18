Survivor spoilers: Cast member Dan Spilo issues statement, apologizes

Dan Spilo, who was a contestant on Survivor: Island of the Idols, has issued an official statement in regard to his time on the show.

During the last episode, it was revealed that Spilo had been removed from the reality competition show. It continued a controversy that has enveloped much of the fall 2019 season.

Now, Spilo is speaking out about his removal and what took place during the season. The online site for People Magazine just revealed that Spilo gave them an exclusive statement and it has now been passed on to the public.

Dan Spilo reveals intriguing Survivor spoilers

Dan Spilo had a lot to say about his time on the show — which included stating that he was “deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor.”

He went on to say, “After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously. I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior.”

Following the episode where it was shown that Spilo had been removed from the show, Kellee Kim released a statement of her own. She noted that she had received a number of apologies from other Survivor cast members and that she was glad that she had spoken up.

Survivor season finale

It has been revealed that the entire three-hour presentation of the Survivor finale and Reunion Show will be pre-taped. Dan Spilo is not going to be in attendance and it appears that producers and CBS were nervous about what could happen if the Reunion Show remained live.

Finale night gets started at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 18, with two hours of episodes followed by the Reunion Show, where the Season 39 winner gets revealed. It’s also when fans are going to get a lot of teasers about what will take place during Survivor Season 40.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.