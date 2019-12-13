Survivor 39 cast: Kellee Kim releases statement about Dan Spilo’s removal

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Survivor 39 cast member Kellee Kim made a long post on Twitter after she watched Dan Spilo getting removed from the show.

At the end of the episode on Wednesday night, it was revealed that Dan had been kicked off the show. Host Jeff Probst spoke briefly with the final five castaways, detailing how Dan was gone and wouldn’t be in the jury either.

Producers also provided a title card for viewers to let everyone know that another incident had taken place off-camera that involved Dan. After what took place earlier in the season, this didn’t surprise a lot of viewers.

Kellee, who had been eliminated during a previous Tribal Council, posted her reactions to what had taken place on social media. Her full post is shared below, where she officially gives more details about her side of the story.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

Kellee noted in her statement that she feels Dan’s dismissal validated the concerns she had raised earlier in the season. She also spoke about how other members of the cast have reached out to her with apologies.

We will all get to see Kellee again during the Reunion Show, which takes place on Wednesday, December 18. This is a topic that will likely get addressed, but it’s unclear just how deep into the discussion that host Jeff Probst will take the topic.

One facet of it all that is worth mentioning is that producers are not going to allow the Reunion Show to be live for East Coast viewers. An announcement was already made that they will be pre-taping that portion of the show in order to air it at 10/9c on Wednesday night.

It’s good that Kellee has decided to continue speaking up about her experience on the show. She will likely have more to say after the Season 39 finale and Reunion Show airs and we will be sure to pass that on.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.