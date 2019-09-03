What is Sumit’s secret on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

It should come as no surprise that Sumit has a big secret that he’s been keeping from Jenny on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. There have been quite a few secrets lately among 90 Day Fiance stars. However, it’s starting to look like Sumit’s secret just might be enough to break Jenny’s heart.

After all, she was fed up with Sumit after he left Jenny behind to go back to his family, in fear that, if he didn’t, they’d come to Mumbai and find them together. But that’s no secret, so what is it that Sumit is keeping from Jenny?

Sumit dropped hints that he’d have to confess to Jenny soon but the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended without giving up his secret and now, viewers want to know what is going on. Not only that, but they’ve been sharing speculation across social media as to what Sumit’s secret could possibly be.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans believe that Sumit may already be married. After all, he’s a 30-year-old Indian man and in his country it would be very unusual for a man his age not to already be married to someone.

If Sumit says he is already married I’m done with men forever. #90dayfiance. — Ratchet Whisperer (@HeidiKay1647) September 3, 2019

However, we already know that Jenny had gone to India before the pair appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and she’s met the parents. They didn’t accept Jenny and let both of them know as much. That’s a huge reason that Sumit doesn’t want to tell his parents about Jenny and it’s not very likely that he’s actually married to someone else at this point.

I think I found who Jennifer really wanted to call a pussy his name is sumit a grown ass man involved in a custody disputes between his parents and his girlfriend #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay — ❤Miss_Breezie❤️ (@Bre_Breezie11) September 3, 2019

What is more likely is the fan theory that Sumit’s parents have set him up to be married to someone else. In India, arranged marriages are still fairly common. If Sumit’s parents didn’t approve of Jenny and wanted to get her out of the way, the easiest thing they could do is arrange for him to marry someone else.

I bet Sumit's secret is that his parents already chose his wife, which is why he's hiding from them. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — I've got one nerve left–and you're standing on it (@shonuff_wilson) September 3, 2019

Man I thought sumit was a good guy… I just know he’s married or promised to someone else. Which is effed up he brought her all the way here. #90dayfiance — 🌻Zen’s Mama🌻 (@onezenmama) September 3, 2019

The theory that Sumit’s parents have arranged a marriage for him seems to be the most popular at the moment. We still don’t know for sure what Sumit’s secret is. We’ll have to tune in to find out but, in the meantime, we can keep on searching for clues and guessing what he may have to tell Jenny soon.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.