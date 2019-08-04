Avery’s big secret on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is shocking

Season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced Avery and her story is an interesting one. She met Omar from Syria and fell in love.

Now, this Muslim-convert is getting married, and when her family finds out the full extent of her plans, they’re not going to like it.

On the TLC hit, Avery explains that she’s headed Lebanon to meet up with her fiance Omar. The two became engaged without ever seeing each other in person, which is just one of the things that has Avery’s family worried for her.

Avery explained that she met Omar on a Muslim dating app but that initially, she thought he was from the U.S.

Later, Omar came clean, admitting that his home is in Syria, a war-torn country in the Middle East that is in the middle of an ugly civil war.

That is the reason Avery and Omar are meeting for the first time and getting married in Lebanon. They worry that Syria would be too dangerous and Lebanon is a better option.

Despite so many red flags, Avery believes Omar is the one for her but there is a problem. Travel from Syria to the United States is currently not allowed. If Avery and Omar get married in Lebanon, will he be able to come to the U.S.?

That’s where Avery’s secret comes into play.

While she is spending time with her friend Rachel and her family, Avery admitted that she doesn’t plan to come back to the U.S.

Instead, she explained it would take time to bring Omar to America even after they get married and apply for the spousal visa. She said that she doesn’t think she can bear to be away from him and may stay back with him until it is approved.

Now, Avery’s mom is traveling with her to Lebanon to meet up with Omar, and she’ll be there when the two get married. While Avery hasn’t told her family that she doesn’t plan to come back yet, she’ll have to do that eventually. She asked Rachel and her family to keep that information to themselves and to let her tell her parents. She admitted it’s going to break her mom’s heart.

After Avery gets married to Omar, getting approved to bring him back to the U.S. with her could take several months or several years. Because of the current climate over there and the travel ban imposed by the U.S., this could be one of the most difficult 90 Day Fiance relationships as far as getting visa approval that we’ve seen (except for maybe Azan, who many doubt will ever get to the U.S.).

