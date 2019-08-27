What happened to Jenny and Sumit from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

A new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other way aired on Monday night, giving TLC viewers an update on what the couples are currently dealing with as they navigate expat life. However, one couple was noticeably missing from the episode and now fans of the show want to know what is going on with Jenny and Sumit.

Last time we saw them, Sumit had just returned from staying with his parents. He explained that he was afraid for them to find out he was living in Mumbai with Jenny.

After leaving Jenny to fend for herself, she was angry and reminded Sumit that he promised he would never leave her. In an effort to make things right with her, Sumit took her to a holy place and told her he wanted to do a ring ceremony together. It wasn’t exactly an engagement but it was close enough and, ultimately, he does plan to marry her.

After hearing from Jenny, her daughter was worried about their mom being left alone while Sumit tried to keep his parents out of their business. So one evening when Jenny was trying to make a traditional Indian meal, the doorbell rang. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was her daughter and her wife, who had come to visit and check up on everyone.

That’s where things were left with Jenny and Sumit. She was incredibly excited to have her family in India and he was finally getting to meet Jenny’s daughter Christina. However, Christina shared that she had some questions for Sumit and we can only assume she’s going to put him on the spot about ever leaving her mom alone in Mumbai again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers noticed Jenny and Sumit’s absence from the latest episode. However, both have been sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages — showing that things still appear to be going strong between them:

Hopefully, we’ll get to see where they are next week when the show returns.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.