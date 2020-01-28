What happens next week on The Bachelor? [Spoilers]

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Peter Weber was very confused after Alayah Benavidez decided to return during last night’s episode of The Bachelor. She wanted to come back for a second chance, as she felt she was sent home based on what the other women were saying about her.

Peter agreed, revealing that he wasn’t sure he had made the right decision. As a result, he gave her a rose to stay.

The other women were furious with his decision, revealing they were questioning why they were on the show since he had been so caught up in the Alayah drama.

The episode ended with a “to be continued”, making viewers wonder what will happen next week. Just a warning – the following does contain spoilers.

Peter Weber concludes the rose ceremony

Reality Steve reveals that Peter will wrap up the rose ceremony, which was about to take place before the episode came to an end. Peter had given a rose to Alayah, but she supposedly leaves on her own before Peter completes the rose ceremony.

Steve guesses that it won’t be shown as Alayah leaving on her own, as Peter has Victoria and Alayah work out their issues in front of him. Steve also reports that Alayah doesn’t feel like she has anyone in the house, even though she knew Victoria prior to coming in. In the end, she just wanted out of the entire experience.

The rose ceremony will then take place and Peter will send home Kiarra Norman, Savannah Mullins, and Deandra Kanu.

Peter Weber and the women leave the country

Reality Steve admits he doesn’t have a lot of information about their first international trip, as no photos or videos were leaked to him. And he admits that he didn’t really do much digging after he found out the final four women.

However, he can reveal that the 12 remaining women go with him to Costa Rica. In the previews, there is an ambulance and that’s because it is now that Peter falls and cuts his head open. Apparently, this happens on an off day before the women arrived.

The incident did not delay filming.

Steve reveals that Sydney Hightower goes on a one-on-one date with Peter and gets a rose. On the group date, Kelley Flanagan gets the rose. Kelley is the contestant that Peter had met in a hotel lobby prior to filming The Bachelor. In the rose ceremony, Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan are sent home.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.