Victoria P from The Bachelor’s Instagram: What her social media reveals

Victoria Paul decided to tell Peter Weber that she wasn’t quite sure about Alayah Benavidez and her motives during tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

She told Peter that Alayah allegedly told producers that they didn’t know one another before going on the show.

When Peter found out, he questioned Alayah’s motives for being on the show, but Victoria P defended her actions, saying she was there to look out for Peter — a man she was falling in love with.

But who is Victoria? Her Instagram is verified, possibly because of her work in the pageant world. Here’s what we learned from browsing through her account. You can find her using the handle @victorianpaul.

Victoria is very proud of her pageant history, including the fact that she competed for Miss USA. She documents her wins and her memories sporadically on her account, including sharing upcoming events.

She’s also a big people person. Her friends play a significant role in her Instagram account. In promoting her role on the show, she shared a photo of her friends holding her up with her making an aviation reference.

That also shows that she has a sense of humor, something she hasn’t shown on The Bachelor yet.

It also appears Victoria has done some modeling work in the past. It’s unknown whether it’s related to her pageant work or if she has a modeling contract.

There is someone who is shared repeatedly on Victoria’s Instagram — her puppy! She calls her dog Doodle Bug and reveals that she adopted the dog. Victoria calls it one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

Victoria also likes to share inspirational quotes. While most of them are just text on a colored background, there is an adorable one of her niece holding a quote that reads, “beautiful girl, you can do amazing things.”

Victoria got a rose during Episode 3, so she’ll be back next week on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.