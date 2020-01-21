Alayah Benavidez was Miss Texas 2019: How pageant past plays a role on The Bachelor

Alayah Benavidez was named Miss Texas 2019 before coming on The Bachelor, and it’s a title she holds near and dear. It was something that came up during tonight’s episode of the show, as Sydney Hightower decided to bring Alayah up to Peter Weber.
Sydney claimed that she had a hard time reading Alayah, hence making her seem fake. She told this to Peter, saying that the pageant girls knew how to turn on the fake smiles for the cameras.
This comment caused Peter to question the women about their intent to be on television.
Alayah claimed that she showed several sides of herself to Peter, more than her pageant side. Apparently, she’s kind, approachable, and inspiring.
She strives to make a difference in people’s lives through the Read the Way program, which is a program that benefits literacy programs in schools.
This is a cause that is near to her, as she was diagnosed with dyslexia. While she was told to deal with this disability, she decided to work harder and prove she could do the same things as other students.
She’s currently planning on getting a Ph.D., becoming an Ivy League professor, and a published author.
Oh Instagram and your 10 photo limit… Today is an emotional day, today I crown a new Miss Texas USA and wow this has been a wild ride. For 8 years I have worked for this dream and to have been able to represent the state of Texas has been everything I imagined and more. I cannot thank you all enough for following and supporting me on this journey, thank you to each and every person who helped make this possible. I truly could not have done this without you. To all of my USA sisters – you made this year so memorable. I have laughed so hard I’ve cried, and loved every moment with all of you. Class of 2019 will reign forever #RenoTahoe #LookAtJeff I am so excited to see who the next woman to represent the Lone Star State will be⭐️ Always and forever, Miss Texas USA 2019 Alayah Benavidez #MissTexasUSA #TheCrystalGroup
Alayah has posted several photos of her experience at Miss Texas before she filmed The Bachelor. In fact, she shared that she passed on the crown back in September after carrying it for a year.
This was around the time she was to film The Bachelor.
It’s officially day one of formerlife and I just need to take a moment to congratulate our stunning Miss Texas USA 2020, @taylorleighkessler You guys may not know this but Taylor and I have been competing together for years, our first year competing at Miss Texas we were actually roommates! We have always said “how cool would it be if one day we crowned eachother?” And last night it happened!! Congratulations my beautiful friend, you are so deserving and I cannot wait to follow your year and cheer you on at Miss USA⭐️💛 • Big thank you to @kissedstudio for my spray tan this weekend 😍 #MissTexasUSA #roadtomissusa
During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Alayah was upset with Sydney talking to Peter about her. She felt everything about her life was questioned, and her integrity was highlighted.
After a conversation with Peter, she told the cameras that she felt so much better and felt their connection was strong.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/9c on ABC.