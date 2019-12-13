Tyler Cameron deletes all photos of Hannah Brown and his Bachelorette experience

Tyler Cameron just did something without many people noticing — he deleted all photos of Hannah Brown from his Instagram account. While he didn’t have too many photos of her online, he did share a few from his Bachelorette experience.

Now, they are all gone.

Reality Steve, a blogger with knowledge about the Bachelor world, was asked about Tyler’s decision to delete all of the photos of Hannah and The Bachelorette, but he didn’t reply.

One person questioned the timing of Tyler’s actions, wondering why now would be the best timing for that.

Why would Tyler delete all of his pictures with Hannah now?? — Allison Long (@allimlong) December 11, 2019

Tyler hasn’t gone public with a new relationship since Hannah B, but he has been linked to a few women since the show ended.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tyler was asked about his love life by TMZ and he argued that he was focusing on himself, not focusing on finding love. That comment came after he was linked to Stassie Karanikolaou.

Over four months, he had been linked to three women. After his Bachelorette journey with Hannah B, the two briefly tried to rekindle their romance by having drinks and spending a night together. But just days later, he was spotted in New York City with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In October, his romance with Gigi ended, and then he was spotted with Stassie, just weeks later. He went to an NFL game with her and a group of friends, including Peter Weber.

Tyler is using his Instagram to share model-like photos of himself. Prior to coming on The Bachelorette, he did model occasionally, and, given his new platform, he may be pursuing more modeling work.

As for his personal life, it doesn’t seem to play a big role on his Instagram page — at least not when it comes to a potential romance.

The Bachelorette is expected to return next spring 2020.