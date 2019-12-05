Tyler Cameron is focusing on himself after being linked to three women over a few months

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tyler Cameron is keeping busy after ending his journey on The Bachelorette this summer. And it appears that he’s a much-desired man to date.

But when it comes to settling down and getting serious in a relationship, Tyler isn’t in a hurry to find a wife.

In fact, it appears that he’s focusing on himself and his own happiness.

According to TMZ, Tyler was spotted in LAX this week, where they asked him questions about his love life. But he shut it down, protecting both his feelings and the rumored women he’s dated.

Additionally, he admits that he’s still trying to figure out his life and feelings after The Bachelorette.

His Instagram is also reflective of Tyler focusing on himself.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tyler was spotted with Stassie Karanikolaou with a group of people at the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. The two were reportedly dancing, holding hands, and even shared a kiss.

The news comes a few weeks after he was spotted chatting with Hannah Brown at the People’s Choice Awards, where she beat him to win Competition Contestant of 2019.

In late August, Tyler was spotted kissing model Gigi Hadid at the VMAs, but their romance ended in October. He never admitted to dating her, despite them hanging out, cuddling, and kissing in public.

In early August, Tyler and Hannah went out for drinks after filming After the Final Rose. Hannah was reportedly curious to see if he would give it one more shot. Just days after they had drinks, followed by a sleepover at Hannah’s house, he was spotted with Gigi.

Despite being linked to three women in four months, Tyler claims he’s focusing on himself.

The Bachelorette is set to return in the spring of 2020.