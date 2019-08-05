Hannah and Tyler update: Tyler C spotted at Hannah’s place, then with model Gigi Hadid

Tyler C and Hannah B finally came face to face during the After The Final Rose special, where they both revealed that they were single and wanted to go out for drinks. They both admitted they had feelings for one another.

Bachelor Nation really hoped they had thought everything through and were ready to get back together. But given what has happened over the past week, it sounds like they both have options.

Even though Tyler and Hannah did grab that drink, Tyler was also spotted with a famous supermodel earlier this weekend. Now, Hannah is revealing how she’s feeling about everything.

“I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open,” Hannah told ET in an exclusive interview about Tyler being spotted with Gigi Hadid by fans.

She also explains that when she did see Tyler after the dramatic finale, they did hang out and talk a lot.

“We definitely hung out and talked about everything and… I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about,” she explained.

“We are trying to figure out how we feel. I don’t know where he’s at with wanting to be the Bachelor. I think he has his options open as well, and if the Bachelor is one of those options, then I guess I’ll support him if that’s what he wants to do.”

Hannah also revealed that she’s letting people slide into her DMs and she’s keeping her options open. It sounds like she isn’t ready to settle down with Tyler even though this was something everyone had hoped for.

This weekend, Tyler was in New York and some fans claimed that he was hanging out with Gigi Hadid. It was supposedly the shirt that gave him away.

It was just a few days after filming After The Final Rose that Tyler was spotted outside of Hannah’s place in Los Angeles. It was about 10 am in the morning when Tyler left her place and the photos made everyone think that these two were meant to be.

*Tyler leaving Hannah’s place this morning* Guess their drink went well? pic.twitter.com/fOHvYm3dBD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 2, 2019

However, Tyler’s possible decision to have drinks with Gigi Hadid and see other women could influence his chances of both having Hannah in his life and become the next Bachelor.

Maybe that night was meant for them to talk things through, so they can both move on – and nothing more.

The Bachelorette is done for the season.