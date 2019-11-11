Hannah Brown beats Tyler Cameron to win Competition Contestant of 2019 at People’s Choice Awards

Hannah Brown may be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy on Dancing With The Stars, but she just took home another award last night at the People’s Choice Awards. She was nominated alongside Tyler Cameron for the Competition Contestant award.

Fans clearly thought Hannah needed to win, possibly because of how she carried herself when she learned about Jed Wyatt’s secret relationship after Bachelorette filming ended. It wasn’t so much that fans didn’t like Tyler Cameron. Hannah even gave the relationship a chance after their romance ended on the show.

Hannah gave a shout-out to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for all of the support.

Even though Hannah was beaming with joy after winning the award, fans noticed how Tyler was looking at Hannah. The way he looked at her as she accepted the award made some fans question whether there are still unresolved feelings between them.

And it didn’t take long for Twitter users to share their feelings about a potential hook-up between Tyler and Hannah. Even though he has been linked to Gigi Hadid while Hannah has competed on Dancing With The Stars, it sounds like fans believe that their romance is far from over.

the way Tyler Cameron watches over Hannah Brown getting on that stage receiving her award tells me there are still feelings there. my heart 😭😭😭 — A B D U L S A M A D (@aqSamd0L) November 11, 2019

BUT how @TylerJCameron3 was smiling when @hannahbrown was on stage accepting her award … HERE FOR IT! TYLER. GET. YA. WOMAN! — kimberly (@kdkimberly3) November 11, 2019

Of course, it’s hard to guess what happened after the show ended. The two did surprise fans after the Bachelorette by secretively having a sleepover after they went out for drinks together.

E! Online reports that Tyler and Hannah did indeed have a moment where they interacted. And the two were seated at the same time throughout the event. Their interaction was quick, but it doesn’t seem to be because there is bad blood. It will be interesting to see if these two hang out more once Hannah is done on Dancing With The Stars.

The Bachelorette returns next spring in 2020.