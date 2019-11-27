Has Tyler Cameron closed all doors on Hannah Brown after being spotted with Stassie Karanikolaou?

Tyler Cameron is a much-desired man. Just weeks after calling it quits with Gigi Hadid, he has been linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The two were out together on Monday, attending the NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. They hung out with a group of friends, including Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Victoria Villarroel, and some Bachelorette alums, including Dylan Barbour and Peter Weber.

But according to E! News, it was Tyler and Stassi who appeared to steal the show.

“Tyler and Stassie met up at the Rams game yesterday and were with a huge group. Tyler came with Dylan Barbour and were hanging out the two of them for a bit before Stassie, Kendall, Fai and Victoria arrived. They were all on the field level in the VIP area and met up to have drinks and hang out,” a source has revealed, sharing that Tyler and Stassi packed on the public displays of affection.

“Stassie and Tyler were definitely showing PDA. They stuck by each other’s sides the entire night,” the source continues, adding, “Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other’s ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie’s face at one point for a kiss.”

Over the past couple of months, Tyler has been linked to several women. Not only did he give Hannah Brown a second chance after The Bachelorette finale during the summer, but he was also linked to Gigi Hadid in September.

The two reportedly ended the romance in October, but he’s quickly bouncing back if he’s dating Stassi. Sadly, it doesn’t sound like Hannah Brown is part of his future plans.

He didn’t pursue Hannah after he broke things off with Gigi in October, possibly because of her hectic schedule with Dancing With The Stars and her appearances on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. While Tyler hasn’t publicly stated that he would never date Hannah again, it seems like this romance is officially done.

The Bachelorette returns in the spring of 2020.