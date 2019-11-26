Why is Hannah Brown on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor?

There was a Bachelor promo for Peter Weber’s season during last night’s episode of Dancing With The Stars. In the promo, Hannah Brown shows up and the way it’s edited, it makes it seem like Hannah becomes a contestant on Peter’s season.

Not only does she walk out of the limo, but she also tells Peter in a separate conversation that she loves the idea of a relationship and she wants to find love. Peter is seen gushing and it seems like he is still head over heels in love with her.

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/v7l84yt3Xz — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 26, 2019

But not all is as it seems if you ask Reality Steve. Before the promo was released by ABC during Dancing With The Stars, the popular dance competition that Hannah ended up winning last night, Steve took to Twitter and clarified a few things.

He pointed out that Hannah does get out of the limo on the first night but didn’t join the party at the mansion. Then, she comes back in Episode 3 to talk to him again. They were both in Los Angeles, as she was filming Dancing With The Stars. Steve explains that she merely took a few hours off and went to talk to Weber.

B4 everyone freaks out when first promo airs tonight, Hannah WAS NOT a contestant on Peters season. She gets out of the limo to talk to him night 1 (didn’t join the party), & shows up on a date in ep 3 again to talk. Both were in LA. She just took a couple hrs off DWTS to do it https://t.co/K5SY3uQTWI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 25, 2019

Of course, some fans were trying to put together a timeline. How could Hannah possibly be trying to get on The Bachelor, if she was doing Dancing With The Stars around the same time? Well, as Steve explains it, she was merely stopping by for a chat.

Based on previous seasons, it could just be that Hannah returns to give Peter some advice about following his heart and removing toxic people from the process, something she didn’t do with Luke Parker. He stuck around until the final four. Plus, she ended up picking Jed Wyatt, a man who had been keeping a relationship a secret.

Even though the promo seems dramatic and juicy, it sounds like Hannah showing up is fairly innocent.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.