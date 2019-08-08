Tyler Cameron working with kids but Bachelorette fans want to know what’s up with Hannah and Gigi

Tyler Cameron appears to be a busy man these days, as he’s enjoying his single life after being on The Bachelorette. While fans thought that he and Hannah B would definitely get together after the finale episode where she asked him out on a date, it sounds like he was busy with a supermodel in New York.

While photographers have spotted Tyler at both Hannah B’s place in Los Angeles and twice with Gigi Hadid in New York, he has yet to break his silence about what he is feeling.

Instead, his Instagram is packed with workout videos and videos of him hanging out with his friends. Today, Tyler is in Brooklyn, New York, using his celebrity status to do something for the kids of Brooklyn. He’s working together with ABC Food Tours.

Even though people are giving him credit for working with children, it sounds like his followers only have one question – what is going on in his love life?

“This is about the right time for it to be revealed that everything with Gigi is false and you’re gonna marry Hannah and make cute babies thanks,” one person wrote to him, while another questioned his motives in hooking up with two girls in a single week, writing, “So you claim the F**kboi crown of Bachelor Nation now?”

It’s clear that people want some answers. While Hannah has revealed that she’s done talking about Tyler because she felt hurt by his two dates with Gigi, it’s clear that they are both single and can do whatever they want. Given Hannah’s recent comments and how Tyler is choosing to stay in New York with Gigi, it’s possible that any future relationship between Tyler and Hannah is done.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.