Hannah B is done talking about Tyler: Is Bachelorette star hurt by his date with Gigi?

Hannah B appeared to regret her decision to pick Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale and send Tyler C home on After The Final Rose. In a brave move, she asked him out for drinks and Tyler happily accepted. Bachelor Nation went crazy, hoping to see them happily ever after.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case. After a single night together, Tyler appeared to move on with someone else, who had slid into his DMs. He has been spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid twice in New York City. When Hannah was recently asked about Tyler’s dating escapades, she shut it down immediately. She wasn’t happy to discuss Tyler with another woman.

“I’m not going to talk about Tyler or any of that stuff. Thank you, next,” Hannah B said during an interview where she was asked about Tyler, according to US Weekly. “All the guys on my season, I wish them the best in life. I wish them happiness.”

It sounds like she might be a bit heartbroken over the fact that he chose to go on a date with another woman just three days after he spent the night with her. Even though both of them claimed that their night together was great for them to talk about things and get some feelings out.

Hannah told US Weekly that she’s actually happy about her situation, including how she’s really enjoying her life right now. She’s learned a lot from being on the show, including experiencing some personal growth.

“I really like the life I’m living right now, so I don’t think I need a second chance. I think that I’m learning and growing. I’m a 24-year-old girl just figuring out life. I really learned a lot from being on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but as far as looking toward thinking about being the Bachelorette again right now, I can’t really think about that just yet. I know it’s a great experience for me, but I’m looking forward to different opportunities for my future,” Hannah revealed.

While fans are still hoping that Hannah and Tyler will find a way to be together, it sounds like Hannah isn’t too thrilled about Tyler’s pursuits of Gigi.

The Bachelorette has wrapped for the season.