Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid continue to get serious: Spotted kissing at VMAs afterparty

Tyler Cameron appears to have made his choice. Despite accepting a drink invitation from Hannah Brown during The Bachelorette finale, he appears to have chosen a potential relationship with Gigi Hadid instead.

Just days after filming The Bachelorette finale, Tyler went out for a drink with Hannah and ended up sleeping over at her house. But just days later, he was spotted on a date with Gigi, and the two appear to have been inseparable ever since.

Last night, Gigi walked the MTV Video Music Awards’ red carpet with her sister Bella, but Gigi brought Cameron with her to the afterparty. The two were spotted together at the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in New York City afterward.

And it seems that the two are so close that Gigi is introducing him to her friends. During the night out, Gigi introduced Tyler to Taylor Swift. They were supposedly also spotted kissing during the party.

It was just last week that Tyler was spotted in her car in New York City, passed out in the passenger seat. He woke up when he noticed the cameras were taking his photo.

It appears that Tyler and Gigi are indeed trying an exclusive relationship, meaning he would have closed all doors on a potential romance with Hannah.

Hannah has hinted that she’s moving on and she wants Tyler to be happy. However, it was clear she was a bit heartbroken at first when she learned about Gigi.

But a source tells PEOPLE that Cameron appears to love the attention he’s getting from being spotted with Gigi, including leaving her apartment after their dates.

He has reportedly found a place in the city but spends the majority of his time with her.

The Bachelorette is set to return sometime in 2020.