This Is Us: Sterling K. Brown dishes on mid-season premiere and Randall’s mental health

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown dished the mid-season premiere and Randall’s mental health last weekend at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The actor teased there is an upcoming storyline about how Randall does such a great job of taking care of everyone else but not himself.

“Fogelman and our writers came up with a story that I think is quite compelling. It allows us to further delve into Randall’s mental health and how he takes care of himself, what’s right and what’s wrong about how he takes care of himself and how he could potentially do a better job of that,” This moment happens where you’re like, ‘Oh. Oh s–t, this is going to go sideways,” Brown explained during the panel.

Sterling, of course, did not give details of his character’s journey. What has been revealed is that actress Pamela Adlon is guest-starring in the second half of the season. She will play a pivotal part in Randall’s story.

“We have a cool guest star coming, Pamela Adlon, who will be involved in Randall’s very intense storyline. She has an unbelievable arc in the back of the season, she plays a limited but very important part of that story,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman shared with the panel.

In December, Sterling warned fans they were not ready for This Is Us winter premiere. The actor teased there is a moment that will shock fans to their core.

Viewers are used to being stunned when watching the NBC drama, so what makes the mid-season premiere so shocking? Fans are going to have to tune in to find out what that is.

However, Dan did reveal there is something special about the return episode. He spilled one element regarding what makes the return so special. It is because the episode kicks off another trilogy of episodes involving The Big 3.

The style is similar to what the show did in Season 2, where Randall, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) each had a stand-alone episode.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.