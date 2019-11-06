This Is Us Kelly: Who is Malik’s mom and who plays her?

This is Us fans learned a little bit more about Malik’s (Asante Blackk) mom, Kelly (Marsha Stephanie Blake), in last night’s episode.

In the Season 4 premiere, viewers saw that Kelly is all about responsibility. She was working hard to ensure her teenage son, who is also a father, is being responsible for the choices he has made in life.

Kelly is no-holds-bar. She speaks her mind, even coming across as slightly cold at times. It is easy to see she loves her son and husband, Darnell (Omar Epps), but Kelly is also not the warmest person.

On the recent episode of This Is Us, Kelly went toe-to-toe with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) in two pivotal, yet eye-opening, scenes. Both women were mama bears protecting their cubs. Each one was willing to come to blows for their child.

Fans have always known Beth was super protective of her babies. Kelly, though, showed a new side of her to viewers.

Granted, there is not a lot known about Malik’s mom right now. Her interaction with Beth gives viewers the feeling there is a warmer side to Kelly than initially meets the eye.

Kelly is a family woman. She loves her husband, son, and granddaughter deeply. Kelly also worked hard to build a good, safe, and respectable life for her family. She does not wear her heart on her sleeve, but Kelly loves fiercely.

Marsha Stephanie Blake plays Kelly. She is extremely talented; the scenes with Susan alone showcase her acting skills.

Seriously those two deserve so many accolades for their work together. They hit it out of the park. Here’s hoping viewers get to see more interaction between Kelly and Beth.

The talented actress recently made headlines for her portrayal of Linda McCray in the Netflix hit, When They See Us. Ironically the film also stars Asante, who also earned critical acclaim for his role as Kevin Richardson.

How To Get Away With Murder fans will recognize Marsha, who recently debuted as Vivian Maddox. She will be recurring throughout the ABC drama’s final season.

Orange Is The New Black was one of Marsha’s breakout roles. She played Berdie Rogers in several episodes of Season 3 of the Netflix original series.

Although It seems like Marsha just appeared on the acting scene, she has been doing it for decades. Broadway and off-Broadway were her first love.

Eventually, Marsha made a move to television with several guest-starring roles on shows such as Law & Order, Third Watch, Girls, Chicago P.D., and A Gifted Man.

Fans are starting to get more glimpses of Malik’s mom Kelly. However, actress Marsha Stephanie Blake has been making waves with her amazing talent for years.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.