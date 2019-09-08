This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged: Who is her fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith?

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson is engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith. The actress shared her good news and her new bling on Instagram.

Watson shared a photo of herself looking happy and holding up her new gorgeous sapphire engagement ring. She captioned the pictures with a quote about forever and love.

Her fiancé, Smith, used the same quote and photos to announce the engagement on his Instagram. Watson’s soon to be husband is also an actor. A few of his acting credits include New Amsterdam, NCIS: New Orleans, and Blue Bloods.

It is unclear how long Watson and Smith have been dating. They have kept their romance extremely private since day one. Neither one has documented their relationship on social media.

Smith has one other picture of his soon to be wife, other than the recent engagement shot. Watson has one of her man, but it is a group picture.

The newly engaged couple did make their first red carpet appearance together in April at the Tribeca Film Festival. Their presence at the festival means they have been together for at least six months.

It didn’t take long for Watson’s This Is Us costars to start populating the comments section of her Instagram post with congratulations.

“So happy for you guys, Su!!” replied Mandy Moore.

“So beautiful! So happy for you both,” wrote Melanie Liburd, who played Zoe on the NBC show.

“Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations lovely!!! So happy for you guys!!,” commented Justin Hartley’s wife, Chrishell.

This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson engaged to Jaime Lincoln Smith

According to E! News the proposal took place at Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The couple announced their happy news this weekend. However, Moore revealed at New York Fashion week the proposal did not happen on Saturday. She spilled that Watson and Smith have been engaged for a little while, but Moore did not go into specifics.

It doesn’t really matter when Smith popped the question to Watson. All that matters is they are engaged, and the actress is beyond happy.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9/8c. Season 4 premieres on September 24.