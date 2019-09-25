Malik on This Is Us: Who is he and who is actor that plays him?

This Is Us Season 4 premiere introduced fans to Malik, a teen father who caught Deja’s eye.

Malik is first seen on a playground with his friends. He keeps checking his phone to look in on his girl. The drug dealer’s wealthy car down the street is the only thing that can divert his attention away from his phone.

At home, it is discovered Malik’s girl is his infant daughter, who is the light of her daddy’s life. The teenager is lucky to have the support of his parents in helping him raise his baby girl.

His dad Darnell, played by Omar Epps, owns an auto body shop. His mom Kelly, played by Marsha Stephanie Blake, works as a manager at a hotel.

There is an internal struggling within Malik. He desperately wants to find the money to send his daughter to the right schools. Giving her the best education is a priority for Malik. It is why he is interested in the drug dealers, who always have cash.

On the flip side, he wants to make his baby girl and parents proud. A speech from Darnell regarding how he changed his drug-running ways for the sake of his family had an impact on Malik. The question is, was it enough to keep him from venturing into the drug dealing business or not?

The young boy became smitten with Deja after the two met at a BBQ. She was feeling him too in that first schoolgirl crush kind of way. Sparks were flying between these two and a romance is brewing.

If Malik goes down the wrong path, then Deja could be playing with fire. Will making fast cash win out over integrity?

Fans will have to tune in to see how it all unfolds, but one thing is for sure. It is going to be one heck of a season for Deja and Malik.

It has been quite a year for Asante Blackk, the actor playing Malik. The 17-year-old made his acting debut in the Netflix series When They See Us.

His performance was so phenomenal, Blackk landed an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movies. The honor put him in the same category as acting greats, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams.

Blackk went from leading the theater club at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland to walking the Emmy purple carpet in a matter of months. He graduated last May but is still adjusting to these life-changing experiences.

“I was going back and forth between school and filming. It was amazing. I never would have thought I’d be here at the Emmys, nominated myself. It’s just a pleasure. I have to thank my mom, who’s with me today My beautiful mother. Damn. I couldn’t do it without her,” the young man said to The New York Daily News.

Asante Blackk is making waves in Hollywood. He is one to watch for sure. This Is Us fans will get to see his talent in full force during Season thanks to the new character of Malik.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.