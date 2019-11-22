The Walking Dead midseason finale Season 10: Ready for a cliffhanger?

The Walking Dead Season 10 midseason finale is on Sunday and fans should expect to be left in the lurch as the show takes its winter hiatus.

Over the years, a lot of anguish has been expressed by viewers who would prefer that AMC didn’t split up the seasons into two parts. But it’s all a strategy from the network, as ratings and viewer numbers dip during the holidays.

Another thing that fans have come to expect from the show, is that the first half of the season will get left on a cliffhanger. Welp, that is exactly what is going to take place with the episode titled The World Before.

This particular article is going to avoid giving away too many spoilers about Season 10, Episode 8. But for our readers who want to know what is about to happen, we do have a spoilers article ready to go.

The Walking Dead midseason finale episode synopsis

According to AMC, during The World Before, “A fight causes tension in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.”

That’s a pretty succinct synopsis when speaking about a midseason or season finale, but it seems they are intentionally trying to be vague.

For anyone who hasn’t watched last week’s episode yet, we have a quick breakdown of some important moments. To summarize it, Dante murdered Siddiq. This was right after Siddiq figured out that Dante had been in the barn with the Whisperers when 10 of his friends had their heads cut off.

The midseason finale for The Walking Dead will pick up from the very moment that Dante killed Siddiq. For viewers who were hoping that maybe Siddiq would survive it, sorry, but actor Avi Nash confirmed his character was killed off.

In regard to the main plot points that AMC revealed for this episode, it showcases that the TWD cast is going to get split up again. It takes place every season. They will head out in separate groups, some will encounter a lot of danger, and the reunion of groups will serve as something important to build toward in the back half of Season 10.

The episode itself is 80 minutes long and there is a lot of ground to cover. It’s going to set up a lot of situations that will play out when The Walking Dead return date arrives in 2020. But there is also a lot of drama that will build up to a great cliffhanger, so make sure to tune in on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.