Carl from The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs appears on Talking Dead

Carl from The Walking Dead appeared on the Sunday night episode of Talking Dead. Actor Chandler Riggs was on hand to talk about what happened during the latest episode of The Walking Dead.

As we reported, the episode called Open Your Eyes was going to be a memorable one for viewers. That’s the reason that actor Avi Nash, who plays Siddiq on the show, was also there with host Chris Hardwick.

In regard to the connection between Carl Grimes and Siddiq on the show, Carl was the one who helped Siddiq make his way to Alexandria in order to join the community. It made this episode of Talking Dead seem like a huge reunion for the two actors/characters.

Riggs spoke about that connection on the show with Hardwick, commenting on how his character would be proud of how far Siddiq came in the show. Carl Grimes was already killed off by the writers, though, so it couldn’t happen on screen.

Just gonna ignore the giant elephant. #TWD pic.twitter.com/OhHvO0FyKO — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 18, 2019

Was Siddiq murdered by Dante on The Walking Dead?

Viewers who watched the latest episode of The Walking Dead may have had questions about how the episode ended. It was revealed that Dante was a member of the Whisperers and it looked like he had murdered Siddiq when the episode faded to black.

Since Siddiq’s death was not confirmed on the screen, it left an opening for him to possibly survive the encounter. During Talking Dead, though, it appeared that Siddiq was confirming the death. He had also shaved, which is usually a sign that the person isn’t filming future episodes.

Avi Nash said the words “and now he’s dead” in regard to Siddiq’s time on the show. He also referenced how surprised he was when, during his first few episodes on the show, he realized the writers were killing off Carl on The Walking Dead.

The interviews were quite informative and fans of the franchise who haven’t seen it yet should watch the episode titled Talking Dead on Open Your Eyes as soon as you can. Especially before the midseason finale of TWD.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Talking Dead airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on AMC.