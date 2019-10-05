The Walking Dead 3: Trailer premieres for new show on AMC [Video]

The Walking Dead 3 trailer has arrived. While TWD3 likely won’t be the official name for the series, AMC just revealed an elongated trailer for the brand new show.

A lot of news about the new show was just revealed during a New York Comic-Con panel on the franchise. That was in addition to the jaw-dropping moment when Lauren Cohan took the stage.

The TWD3 cast didn’t get the panel all to themselves, as Cohan was there to announce that Maggie is returning for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. That’s huge news, making it a very enjoyable weekend for fans of the franchise and genre.

Getting back to the groundbreaking trailer that was revealed, it is shared below in its entirety. We reported on cast images getting released this past week, but now there is video footage from the first season to go along with them.

Make sure to view this trailer. It may take more than one viewing to get the full impact, but it’s certainly a departure from what AMC viewers have seen with The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. It takes place “nearly a decade after the start of the apocalypse.”

Get ready to see a new series from the world of #TWD coming 2020. pic.twitter.com/esay8bhyDt — TWD Season 10 Sun 10.6 (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 5, 2019

Within the trailer, we start to get a feel for the main characters, most of whom will be much younger than what has been seen on TWD and FTWD. Instead, it’s a journey about kids and a generation that hasn’t known much more than walkers roaming around the planet.

It is noted within the dialogue of the trailer that the kids start out living in a community of 9,671 people. It appears to be a strong community, but one that is also cut off from the rest of the world. That often leads to curiosity and a number of the cast members appear ready to set off on an adventure.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns in 2020. TWD3 will also premiere in 2020.