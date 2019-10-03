Third The Walking Dead series photos released by AMC

AMC is trying to create buzz for its third The Walking Dead series by releasing a set of photos for the new show. While the show remains untitled and won’t premiere until 2020, it already has social media buzzing.

The new images are certainly raising a number of questions about the new TWD series, but many of those questions remain unanswered. At least we have some hints about what is appearing in the photos.

In the photos above from AMC and the Twitter post below, readers can see the characters of Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Feliz (Nico Tortorella), and Huck (Annet Mahendru).

There is also an interesting photo of walkers in a seated position, though it is unclear what those moss-covered zombies are being featured. An answer to that question could be coming later as well.

This is not a DRILL! Here’s the exclusive first look at the new series from #TWDUniverse. pic.twitter.com/MUban30LoB — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 3, 2019

The Walking Season Season 10, Fear the Walking Dead finale

The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday night (October 6). It has been a long wait and there have been hints at an Easter egg in the first episode of Season 10.

AMC viewers are about to find out what the survivors and the Whisperers have been up to since we last saw them in a snow storm.

Over on Fear the Walking Dead, the Season 5 finale just aired on AMC. The show was left on quite a cliffhanger, as viewers now fear that Morgan may have been killed.

Did Virginia and the walkers finally do him in after he spent time on both original shows? Or will he survive long enough to appear on the third one as well?

What will the third TWD series be about? Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete did reveal a bit of information, stating that it will have two young female protagonists and focus on a generation of survivors that have come-of-age after walkers started running the world.

It will give an interesting new look at the universe that is The Walking Dead and possibly attract more viewers to the franchise.

A third The Walking Dead series will debut episodes on AMC in 2020.