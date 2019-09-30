Is Morgan dead on Fear the Walking Dead? Season finale recap

Fans of Fear the Walking Dead are worried that Morgan is now dead. The finale to Season 5 aired on Sunday night, with Morgan leading the group on another mission. Did his choices during the episode have deadly consequences?

The episode was an interesting one. Called “End of the Line,” it began with Dwight, another character that came over from The Walking Dead. Dwight (Austin Amelio) initially worked for Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the main show.

The episode spent some time on the wedding between John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman), with Dwight giving them the rings he had been carrying around with him. But, as with what typically happens on this show, violence was coming.

Back to Morgan, as it was the conclusion to “End of the Line” that raised a lot of questions about the future of the character played by actor Lennie James.

Before getting there, he cut a deal with Virginia to save everyone, but she lied, which is what she does.

“’Til death do us part” takes on a deeper meaning in the apocalypse. Watch the Season Finale of #FearTWD: https://t.co/BcNoaW2Oql pic.twitter.com/jP9deGnqVu — FearTWD (@FearTWD) September 30, 2019

Is Morgan dead on Fear the Walking Dead?

The Fear the Walking Dead finale ended with a fight between Morgan and Virginia. It was always going to come down to this. Sadly, parts of the episode saw the writing let down the cast and the AMC viewers.

Once Morgan felt everyone had at least found a semblance of safety, he faced off against a villain who never intended to keep her word. Virginia pulled a gun and was shot Morgan, just as he realized what was happening and connected his staff with her face.

How we look everytime Morgan whirls his stick. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/k5u3XxgNB8 — FearTWD (@FearTWD) September 16, 2019

But that’s how things end on Fear the Walking Dead and its parent show. Important characters don’t die from getting shot once. As Morgan begins to bleed out and tries to drag himself into the church, Virginia tries to shoot him again, but can’t find a gun that works.

Virginia then condemns Morgan to die at the hands of encroaching walkers. At the same time, he hears over the walkie that Grace is pregnant and not sick from radiation poisoning. The episode fades to black as the walkers descend upon Morgan.

So is Morgan dead? Welp. Nothing is shown. It is a very familiar scenario, as this is almost exactly how Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) almost died on The Walking Dead. Instead, he returned the next season by finding a way out of the situation.

No announcement has been made about actor Lennie James leaving the show, and the death of Morgan Jones was not shown. It’s a storyline that will remain open for the Season 6 premiere next year.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with new episodes in 2020.