Maggie returns to The Walking Dead: Rumors confirmed about Season 11

Maggie is returning to The Walking Dead. Rumors about that development have been around since actress Lauren Cohan left the show, but it has now been confirmed that she is coming back.

When the character of Maggie (played by Cohan) vanished at the beginning of Season 9, her story was left wide open. Later in the season, Maggie was referenced several times, with characters noting that she was off helping Georgie.

As a reminder, Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) popped in as the leader of a group that has a lot of technology. It has long been rumored that this is where the helicopter came from that whisked away Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Season 9. Maggie then sent back some letters to update people on how she had been doing.

Within the story of The Walking Dead, this has meant that Maggie is alive and well, but somewhere else in this world of walkers. She will be referenced again during the Season 10 premiere of the show.

Lauren Cohan at New York Comic-Con panel

In the image above, Cohan is shown on the stage of the New York Comic-Con panel for The Walking Dead that took place on Saturday, October 5. She appeared there to make the big announcement about Season 11 of the show.

The crowd loved the moment when she came on stage, as most of the panel had been about TWD3 and Season 10 of The Walking Dead. TWD3 is the nickname for a third version of the show that is going to premiere in 2020. As we previously reported, it will involve a new group of much younger characters.

But back to Lauren Cohan and her character of Maggie Greene. It’s going to be a while before Season 11 of TWD airs on AMC, leaving a lot open for what could take place in the interim. That might even include Maggie popping up in the Rick Grimes movie that is coming out soon. We will have to wait and see, but until then, we can all revel in the news that Maggie is coming back!

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 episodes beginning on October 6 at 9/8c Sunday nights on AMC.