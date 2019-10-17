The Curse of Oak Island honors Dan Blankenship in opening scenes of Season 7

The Curse of Oak Island fans don’t have to wait until November 5 to see footage from the season 7 premiere — as a special sneak peek showing the first nine-and-a-half minutes has just been released.

The debut episode is over two weeks away, but an extended look at the beginning of the first episode of the new season gives a big glimpse as to what’s to come, and it looks like it could well be the most exciting season to date.

One thing’s for sure, the swamp is the place to be — as the team discovered at the end of last year. During the summer months, when the team have the chance to dig the otherwise frozen Nova Scotia ground, much of their efforts were focused there this year.

In the opening scenes, Marty is adamant when he asserts, “The swamp has answers and I want them!” Seemingly off the bat, metal detecting expert Gary Drayton appears to make Marty’s wish a reality when he makes a find he excitedly declares to be, “a bobby dazzler!”

As Rick says, if the team find a ship in the swamp, it “could change history as we know it.”

While the footage obviously doesn’t give all this season’s details away, it confirms that a 14th century find is located among the team’s other discoveries.

The team also go over seismic data procured earlier this year from the swamp. Could a ship-shaped anomaly there blow the island’s more than 220-year -old mystery wide open?

Experts interpreting the test results inform the team that the inscrutable object is around 200 feet long by 25 feet wide. According to Gary, this is a good indication that it could be a Spanish galleon that has been sunk in the swamp.

For now the team are in the process of getting permits to drill and excavate the bog, but before that, diver Tony Sampson, who has regularly helped the team, will be sent on a reconnaissance dive.

What happens in the Money Pit this season? Possibly more sonic drilling, where last year earth pulled up from caisson S6 was found to contain old timbers, book binding and pieces of paper. The ultimate hope is that the 7-foot high vault first reported in 1897 will finally be located.

At the same time that anticipation for a major discovery is running high, there is also a profound awareness of the loss of one of the team’s most inspiring members, Dan Blankenship.

The legendary treasure-hunter is honored at the start of Season 7 in poignant scenes which bring Rick Lagina to tears. For the first time in over half a century, Dan will be physically absent from the island following his death in March 2019, at the age of 96.

Nonetheless, the team continue to feel his impact and vow to give Dan the breakthrough he desperately desired during his 50-plus years on Oak Island. Around the war room table, a somber team vow to continue the hunt in his memory. Will they succeed in cementing Dan’s legacy as well as their own?

A series of all new specials are currently airing on History each Tuesday leading up to the November 5 season premiere.

Each segment features new content and a unique theme showcasing the tireless efforts of Rick and Marty Lagina and their team.

The episodes are titled Top 25 Moments, Top 25 Theories, Top 25 Finds, and Top 25 Moments You Never Saw. Watch the opening minutes of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 below, and check back to Monsters and Critics for regular updates once the new season gets under way!

The Curse Of Oak Island | New Season November 5th 9/9c HISTORY ❗SNEAK PEEK❗ An extended look at the beginning of the first episode of the new season of The Curse Of Oak Island, premiering November 5th at 9/8c on History. Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.