The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 countdown starts tonight with first of four all-new specials

The Curse of Oak Island fans have a major viewing treat leading up to the Season 7 debut of History’s hit reality show — starting tonight!

Four, two-hour all-new specials begin this evening leading up to the November 5 season premiere.

Each segment sounds like must-see TV for The Curse of Oak Island fans, with new content and a unique theme showcasing treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina and their team.

The episodes are titled Top 25 Finds, Top 25 Moments, Top 25 Theories, and Top 25 Moments You Never Saw!

Watch the trailer below which includes a hilarious pay-off showing Rick and Marty, fully clothed, leaping off a pier into the ocean. Maybe they were celebrating Gary Drayton’s latest top-pocket find?

Each countdown special focuses on a singular aspect of the treasure-hunting show, from infamous discoveries such as the lead cross, to discussion of the various theories that surround the mysterious island’s hidden secrets.

Hardcore viewers will definitely want to relieve the best of the best dramatic moments of the previous six seasons, while newbies will find the mini-series to be a valuable primer on the island’s past and the intriguing people involved in exposing its amazing tale of valuable artifacts, pirate riches, and a lingering darkness that has led to madness and death.

As Monsters and Critics revealed last week, Season 7 promises to be the biggest yet by far. We’ll have more updates for you as the spectacular new season of Oak Island gets under way!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c.