Home > Smallscreen

Dan Blankenship from The Curse of Oak Island dies aged 95

18th March 2019 2:32 PM ET
Leave a Comment
Dan Blankenship from The Curse of Oak Island
Dan Blankenship was beloved by fans of The Curse of Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Legendary treasure-hunter Dan Blankenship, who played a central role on History show The Curse of Oak Island, has died at the age of 95.

Blankenship spent more than 50 years searching for treasure and uncovering mysteries on the famous island.

He was beloved by fans of the popular History show where he was regularly seen offering advice to the team, led by brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, who are currently searching for treasure on the island.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the news of his death, which was first revealed by the popular Curse of Oak Island (Original) Facebook group.

His passing, which took place on March 17 and was reported to be from natural causes, was later confirmed by both Oak Island Tours Inc. and the Friends of Oak Island Society, which together run official tours on the island.

Posted by Oak Island Tours Inc. on Monday, March 18, 2019

Blankenship first moved to Oak Island back in the 1960s, when he formed a syndicate with fellow treasure-hunters Robert Tobias, Fred Nolan and Robert Dunfield.

He has been featuring regularly on the current season of The Curse of Oak Island, which was filmed last year. A u-shaped structure which he previously found in the island’s Smith’s Cove has played a major part in recent episodes of the show, and he also carried out extensive works in the island’s famous Money Pit area.

Blankenship celebrated his 95th birthday in May 2018.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.

Leave a Comment