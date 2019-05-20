The Biggest Loser gets a makeover on USA Network

NBC’s former hit show The Biggest Loser is making a comeback with a new look and a new channel.

Coming in 2020, the extreme weight loss competition series will arrive on NBC’s sister network, USA and might look very different from the show you’ve seen before.

In a recent press release from NBCUniversal, the new version of The Biggest Loser will feature a new team of experts to help “dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines.”

The new 10-episode revamped show from Endemol Shine North America is said to feature a team of experts including a trainer, chef and life coach helping each of the contestants on their weight loss journey.

While that seems to suggest that Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels won’t be appearing on the new show, don’t count them out just yet. Having the duo make a special appearance could be huge for ratings.

“We’re re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said Chris McCumber, the President of Entertainment Networks for USA Network.

“USA’s recent reboot of Temptation Island brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

The Biggest Loser Ran for 17 seasons on NBC from 2004 to 2016 and while the show featured a large handful of trainers, the show was instrumental in making Harper and Michaels household names.