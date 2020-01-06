The Bachelor spoilers: Who is Victoria F referring to when talking about a virgin?

During tonight’s premiere episode of The Bachelor, fans will get a brief summary of what is to come this season.

For the first time ever, The Bachelor premiere will include a flash-forward to the finale and include highlights from the season. In one of those clips, Victoria Fuller makes the comment that someone is still a virgin.

In the preview for the season, it’s not revealed who she’s referring to when she says “I can’t believe she waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin.”

Given the statement, it sounds like it could be mentioned later in the season when relationships have already been established.

According to Reality Steve, Victoria is referring to Madison Prewett. As Steve has revealed several times, production can choose clips and put them together in ways that aren’t accurate to what happens on the show. But he does seem confident that this particular comment has to do with Madison.

There is an ITM of Victoria saying, “I can’t believe she waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin.” I can confirm that Victoria is speaking about Madison there. A couple other interesting audio clips I forgot to write down but were just voiceovers so hard to judge context. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 4, 2020

Madison Prewett is one of Peter Weber’s final two women. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, she’s a 23-year-old parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama. We already know that she will get Peter’s first one-on-one date.

Madison’s family is big on basketball as her father works as a coach at Auburn. She wants a man who is into starting a family and who prioritizes religion.

The preview doesn’t reveal whether religion is why she’s still a virgin or if she just hasn’t met the right guy yet.

As we’ve previously reported, Peter Weber could make Bachelor history with his final pick. The reason is that he’s down to Hannah Sluss and Madison. Hannah received the first impression rose and no constant has ever won the season and gotten that rose. Since the finale has yet to be spoiled, we simply don’t know how it all plays out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.