The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber could make Bachelor history

Peter Weber is currently filming The Bachelor, and he’s down to his final four. As of right now, we’ve heard a few spoilers, and none of them have been very dramatic. It sounds like Peter’s season is fairly straight forward with dates, eliminations, and lots of heartbroken women.

However, Reality Steve recently revealed Peter’s final four women, which include Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss. This revelation is important because Peter could potentially make Bachelor history with his final pick.

(SPOILERS): Your final 4 are set: Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss are getting hometowns starting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3pLNfpRJbu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 24, 2019

The reason is that Hannah Sluss is in the final four. The 23-year-old woman was the one who got the first impression rose during the first night. It’s uncertain what she did or said to win his attention, but he continues to dig their relationship.

(SPOILER): You’ve all been asking every day since the season started. Well here you go… Hannah Sluss got the first impression rose from Peter. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 30, 2019

Peter would make history on The Bachelor if he ends up picking Hannah in the end and proposing to her. As Reality Steve points out, no woman who has received the first impression rose has ever been the one to get the proposal in the end.

In other words, if Hannah ends up getting engaged to Peter, and the two continue to have a relationship after the show ends, this would be the first time this has ever happened. No word on whether she’s currently a frontrunner.

FACT: No woman who ever received the first impression rose has ever “won” the Bachelor. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 30, 2019

It’s uncertain whether Peter knows this, and he would surely go with the woman he has a connection with instead of trying to make history. One could argue that he has already made history on The Bachelorette by having sex with Hannah Brown four times in a windmill. Even though she first claimed it was twice, she later clarified that it was actually four times throughout their overnight Fantasy Suite date.

The Bachelor airs Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.