The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber has already gone through several rose ceremonies

Peter Weber was announced as the newest bachelor for the upcoming The Bachelor season. It took place last week during the finale for Bachelor In Paradise.

Despite fans hoping that Mike Johnson would be named as the next bachelor, Peter appears to be the best choice for producers. The women in the audience loved it when he was announced and just a week later, he started filming the new season.

Reality Steve has announced a few spoilers over the past two days, including the fact that Peter got very sick with possible food poisoning earlier this week. Now he has revealed the filming schedule over the next few days and it sounds like things are moving ahead rather fast.

Despite only having filmed less than a week, Peter has already gone through two rose ceremonies with the third scheduled for this Sunday.

(SPOILER): Tonight – Rose ceremony #2.

Thurs – Group date is being held at Florentine Gardens in LA. Looks like it'll be a fashion show-type date.

Fri – Country themed 1-on-1 in Agoura Hills.

Sat – Group date in Chatsworth.

Sun – Rose ceremony #3 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 25, 2019

Peter has already gone on several group dates and one of those has been at the Florentine Gardens. He has also had one-on-one dates, but Reality Steve hasn’t released the names of the women who have been lucky enough for some alone time with him. We also don’t know who got the first impression rose during the first night at the Bachelor mansion.

Other than the women being revealed on ABC’s official Facebook page for The Bachelor, little is known about this upcoming season. We do know that the focus will be on Peter’s career as a pilot, his love for Top Gun, and the windmill from last season.

During his Fantasy Suite with Hannah B, they revealed that they had sex four times, something that resulted in Luke P eliminating himself from the show. Needless to say, this has become a laughing matter for production, as a windmill was placed on set during the first group date.

The Bachelor is expected to return in January 2020.