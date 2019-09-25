The Bachelor spoilers: Filming stopped due to severe illness?

Peter Weber started filming The Bachelor this past Friday for the new season, which is expected to air on ABC in January 2020. He had a group date over the weekend, and he was supposed to have his second group date yesterday.

However, something went wrong. The date was canceled because Peter felt too sick. There is little information about the situation, but Reality Steve pointed out that Peter’s group date was supposed to be at the Avalon Hollywood.

(SPOILER): Todays group date is at the @AvalonHollywood. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 24, 2019

The women were asked to start writing about sex topics. This task is something that fans could possibly link to his infamous Fantasy Suite date with Hannah, where they admitted to having sex four times in a windmill.

Reality Steve guesses that Peter was very sick with food poisoning to the point where the production had to cancel the date. It’s uncertain how producers will proceed, including possibly having a second group date today with the same location and plans.

(SPOILER): As todays group date audience was set to file in to the @AvalonHollywood, they announced that Peter was very sick and the group date was cancelled. Everyone was sent home. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 24, 2019

(SPOILER): The women were there for a couple hrs and had to start writing about a sex topic. But Peter was feeling too sick so they canceled it. Sounds like it was food poisoning. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 24, 2019

Since the group date’s cancelation yesterday, it sounds like filming didn’t take place. It’s uncertain whether this will play out on the new season of The Bachelor or if producers will simply skip this day in the editing room and jump right to the next group date.

There is no word on whether this will affect the filming schedule and any future dates. Sometimes, production will have a day or two off to catch up on events that may have been postponed, including those due to illness.

As for Peter Weber, he hasn’t said anything about his illness, but he may be extremely limited in what he’s allowed to share with the public. Usually, the contestants are bound by extreme non-disclosure contracts that don’t even allow them to contact family members while filming.

The Bachelor is expected to premiere in January 2020.