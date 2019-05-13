Teen Mom stars Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert flirt on Mother’s Day

Leah Messer is currently single, as she recently split from Jason Jordan. But for years, Teen Mom 2 fans and even Leah’s own daughter Addie have begged Leah to consider getting back together with Jeremy Calvert.

The two were even questioned by Dr. Drew on a reunion special, where things got awkward when asked about their relationship. Both Leah and Jeremy have been open about hooking up on occasion and Jeremy even apologized to Leah for his behavior during their marriage.

So, what’s holding them back?

On Twitter this weekend, Jeremy decided to tweet Leah a happy Mother’s Day. In the tweet, he also wrote “and everyone else,” so the tweet wasn’t just for Leah. But it was Leah’s response that appeared flirty.

Thank you baby daddy 😘😘 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) May 13, 2019

She replied with “Thank you baby daddy” and two kissing emojis. Over 1,600 people liked her tweet, where she flirted with Jeremy. In the comments, people asked them to please get back together. Others asked them to please make another Addie together.

Anybody else want them back together? — Breanna 🦋 (@Breanna_Evans2) May 13, 2019

Y’all I love y’all please make another Addy 😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Renee (@Godsgirl8429) May 13, 2019

Jeremy hasn’t replied to his original tweet or to the many comments that soon followed. It’s clear that Teen Mom 2 fans would love to see a reconciliation between these two.

Leah Messer broke things off with Jason because he was starting to become controlling. She also learned on Teen Mom 2 that her daughters weren’t particularly fond of Jason.

If Jeremy Calvert would be interested in giving things a shot with Leah again, he should know that she hopes to find the man of her dreams. She also hopes to have more children so she can have a big family. At the present time, she has three children, one of whom is with Jeremy. Jeremy doesn’t have any other children.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.